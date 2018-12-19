Down Royal: Future of racing at County Down track secured

Racing is said to have taken place at the venue for over 200 years

Down Royal will continue to stage race meets in 2019 following an agreement between the owners of the racecourse and the existing track operators.

The Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders had planned to host races at an alternative venue when they failed to agree a new lease for the site.

However, landowners the Merrion Group plan to continue racing at the track.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) says it has brokered a resolution to the dispute that ensures a "seamless transition".

The final raceday for the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders will be the traditional Boxing Day meeting before the Merrion Group will take over the day-to-day running of the course in 2019.

HRI stepped in to negotiate an agreement when the Merrion Group announced that it intended to take over the management of the course in spite of objections from the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders, who said they had invested more than £5m in upgrading the venue's facilities.

The agreement covers the fixtures and fittings at the site as well as the branding associated with the historic racecourse, where racing is said to have taken place for more than 200 years.

"I am pleased that agreement has been reached which will allow racing to continue in a seamless manner at Down Royal," said HRI chief executive, Brian Kavanagh.

"This was not an easy situation, but both sides were willing to find a resolution in order for a deal to be struck. That is now the situation and we look forward to working with the new management team at Down Royal.

"I would like to pay warm tribute to the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders for the way they have developed the racecourse to the position in which it was voted [HRI] Racecourse of the Year in 2017."

The first race meeting under new management will be staged on Tuesday, 29 January.