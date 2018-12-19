Musselburgh Racecourse has temporary licence extended until October

Horseracing was first held at Musselburgh Racecourse back in 1777

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has agreed to a further extension of Musselburgh Racecourse's temporary licence until 15 October.

In the summer, a working group unanimously recommended that the course be taken on by new owners.

BHA say "the public procurement process to appoint a new third party operator is ongoing".

Musselburgh has been operating under a series of temporary licences since July 2017.

That followed a BHA dispute with East Lothian Council, which held the majority on the track's management committee.

The governing body adds that it "will remain in close contact with Musselburgh racecourse and East Lothian Council regarding the progress of the process".

The course was deemed safe for racing earlier this month after a BHA inspection following the deaths of four horses in one day.