Welsh Grand National: Vaughan 'dreams' about Chepstow win

Tim Vaughan set up in Pant Wilkin Stables in 2008 - on Cheltenham Gold Cup day

Vale of Glamorgan trainer Tim Vaughan is dreaming about winning the Coral Welsh Grand National, as he looks forward to saddling Looksnowtlikebrian in the Chepstow marathon.

The Aberthin handler is happy to have a runner in Wales' most prestigious race.

Looksnowtlikebrian has valuable course experience and heads to the Monmouthshire venue on the back of two wins at Carlisle this autumn.

"We're obviously excited to have him in," Vaughan explained.

"He seems in good form at home. He's very progressive - I think everything will suit him, and now it's a case of fingers crossed it all goes well on the day.

"He's won there over hurdles and he's been second over fences. It's always nice to know they like the track. It will give him time to get into the race, and we'll take our chance after that.

"I think everything is in his favour - he will like the ground, the trip and the track."

Vaughan says winning the Welsh National would eclipse anything else.

"I can only dream of winning the Welsh National. I don't allow myself to think about it yet," he added.

"I just want him to come home in one piece first of all - and after that it's down to him.

"It's the one race we'd love to win, there's no question about that."

Alan Johns takes the ride, because Looksnowtlikebrian's regular partner Richard Johnson is required to ride at Kempton.

Haverfordwest-based Peter Bowen is another Welsh trainer with high hopes for his representative, Rons Dream.

"She's in good form. The trip should suit her, and the track should suit her," he said.

"This has been the plan since last year, so she should go well."

David Pipe has two solid chances with Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge, as he bids to land the prize his father Martin won five times in six years from 1988 to 1993.