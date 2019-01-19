Clarence House Chase: Altior maintains unbeaten record with 17th win

Nicky Henderson-trained Altior last lost in April 2015 at the Punchestown Festival

Altior clocked up a 17th straight win after securing the Clarence House Chase at Ascot to move within one of the modern-day record set by Big Buck's.

The 1-10 favourite beat Colin Tizzard's Fox Norton by seven lengths, with Paul Nicholls' Diego Du Charmil in third.

The eight-year-old is favourite to retain his Queen Mother Champion Chase title at March's Cheltenham Festival.

Elsewhere, trainer Sue Smith claimed her fourth Peter Marsh Chase after 6-1 shot Wakanda won at Haydock.

Jockey Derek Fox was unseated on 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur, who failed to impress in the three-mile one-and-a-half furlong event, remaining at the rear of the field for the majority race.

Nicky Henderson-trained Altior drifted to the left numerous times throughout the race, but went on to secure an emphatic win to maintain his unbeaten record.

"I'd say he was just having a really good look around. I knew coming into this that we had to do the donkey work ourselves," jockey Nico de Boinville told ITV Racing after the win.

"The record is there for the taking and it's great that he's build up such a great sequence.

"He can have a nice break now and we'll fresh him up before Cheltenham.

"He's a fantastic horse and a joy to be around. You can always trust him.

"He's such an intelligent animal, he knows what he can do and he can measure these fenced so well. He's incredible."

Asked whether he is afraid of any competitors breaking Altior's 17-run unbeaten record, De Boinville said: "No. Simple as. Everyone's had a go, the more the merrier. Bring it on."