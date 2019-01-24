Frankie Dettori: Jockey considering riding into his 50s

Three-time champion jockey Dettori won his sixth Gold Cup at Ascot last year

Jockey Frankie Dettori has revealed he is considering riding into his 50s.

Dettori is enjoying a renaissance as a rider at the age of 48 and can look forward to riding several top horses in the future.

"I'm 48. I get to 50 in 23 months' time. I'm sure I can get to it," said Dettori, who has been a jockey for more than 30 years and was named the world's best jockey last year.

"I'll carry on as long as I can. If I can get five years out of it, great."

Dettori has ridden more than 3,000 winners in his career - including recent equine stars such as Golden Horn, Treve, Cracksman and Enable.

He was speaking after Cracksman, the horse he rode to victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes in October, was jointly named the world's best racehorse at the Longines Awards in London.

Cracksman, trained by John Gosden for owner Anthony Oppenheimer, is a son of the legendary unbeaten racehorse Frankel and has been retired to stud for a breeding career.

"Hopefully I can ride his [Cracksman's] progeny [offspring]" said the Italian-born rider who made headlines around the world in 1996 with his 'Magnificent Seven' - winning every race at an Ascot meeting at combined odds of 25,000-1.

Dettori chuckled as he added: "Lester [Piggott] went on until he was 56, so that's a challenge."

While continuing as long as nine-time Derby winner Piggott may not prove realistic, Dettori has previously only tended to say he will ride until he is 50 when asked about his future.

With Cracksman starting a breeding career next month, his offspring will not grace the racecourse until 2022 as two-year-olds, when Dettori will be 51.

In 2019, Dettori will ride 2,000 Guineas favourite Too Darn Hot, named the European champion juvenile racehorse on Wednesday.

And he will bid to make racing history as Enable is aimed at a record third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory in France.