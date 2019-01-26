Bryony Frost rides Frodon to win on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

Bryony Frost held off favourite and Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape to win on board Frodon

Bryony Frost rode Frodon to a fourth victory at Cheltenham in the Cotswold Chase on Festival Trials Day.

Frodon repelled the charge of Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape to win by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said the victory would earn a tilt at the Gold Cup in six weeks' time, with his odds cut to as short as 14-1.

"I don't think he has the pace to win a Ryanair. I think the Gold Cup is more suitable for him as he stays," he said.

"I just said to [owner] Paul Vogt beforehand that he has had six or seven weeks off and he looked a gallop short and will improve for today.

"But that was astonishing. He loves the track and is improving rapidly. In a year that is quite open, I'm definitely dead keen to go."

Frost said: "I say it all the time - he is a complete pleasure (to ride). I've never ridden a horse that has a heart like him and over the last two it is visible for everyone to see.

"You can see how brave and awesome he is. He is the most amazing person and when I call upon on him, he answers every time.

"It's great Mr and Mrs Vogt have kept me on him after losing my claim. That was a day I could have lost him. Imagine losing a horse like him in your career."