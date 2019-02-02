Irish Champion Hurdle: Apple's Jade romps to victory

Apple's Jade was in sparkling form over the minimum two-mile trip

Apple's Jade claimed her 10th Grade One win by beating 2018 winner Supasundae in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

The 8-11 favourite, ridden by Jack Kennedy, came home 16 lengths clear of Supasundae (4-1) with Petit Mouchoir (12-1) third at Leopardstown.

The win will increase speculation about the plans for the seven-year-old mare at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Her Gigginsgtown Stud owners played down the idea of going for the Champion Hurdle.

Trainer Gordon Elliott said the Mare's Hurdle was still the festival target.

It was a second success of the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival for trainer Elliott and Kennedy after Commander of Fleet's win in Saturday's opening race.

With the final hurdle removed for the day because of the low sun, Commander (13-2) just saw off Rhinestone in the long run-in.