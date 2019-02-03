Irish Gold Cup: Bellshill wins in race reduced to four runners

Bellshill won the Irish Gold Cup by a nose at Leopardstown on Sunday, with the field reduced to just four runners because of the conditions.

Favourite Road to Respect was edged into second place as Ruby Walsh guided the Willie Mullins-trained Bellshill to an impressive victory.

"We had few runners but we had the quality runners," said Mullins.

Six of the 10 runners were withdrawn because of unsuitable ground, including Mullins' Al Boum Photo.

Meanwhile, English-trained La Bague Au Roi won the Flogas Novice Chase from Kaiser Black and Hardline.

