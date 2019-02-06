Darren Weir: Australian trainer given four-year ban in electric shocks inquiry

Australian Weir has won more than 30 races at the elite Grade One level

Australian trainer Darren Weir has been banned for four years after deciding not to contest charges of possessing equipment used to deliver electric shocks to horses.

Police seized four of the illegal Taser-type devices at the Melbourne Cup winner's stables on 30 January.

At a hearing with Racing Victoria, Mr Weir, 48, said he would not contest three charges brought against him.

Assistant trainer Jarrod McLean will contest some of the charges he faces.

Charges against a third man, Tyson Kermond, of failing to assist the stewards will not be pursued.

Weir is one of Australia's top trainers and claimed a landmark victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup when jockey Michelle Payne won aboard Prince Of Penzance,

Last week police seized a firearm, a substance believed to be cocaine and the electronic devices at Weir's stables.

The devices are known as 'jiggers' and can cause horses to run faster in conjunction with a jockey using their whip.