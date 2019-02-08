Equine flu: Three more horses diagnosed as positive

Three more cases have been confirmed at the stables of trainer Ginger McCain as British horse racing is shut down by an equine flu crisis.

One of the horses, Raise A Spark, ran at Ayr races on Wednesday and had shown no symptoms of the highly contagious virus beforehand.

That takes the total of cases to six at McCain's Cheshire stables, and a separate suspicious case elsewhere is also being investigated, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said.

As part of a six-day racing shutdown, all meetings have been cancelled in Britain until Wednesday at the earliest.

One of the horses diagnosed with the illness is Raise a Spark who ran at Ayr on Wednesday.

Equine influenza is not markedly different from human flu - infected horses suffer with coughing and runny noses and generally feel run-down.