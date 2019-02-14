Charlie Bennett wins appeal as PJA condemns 'deeply concerning' ban

Jockey Robert Havlin broke his collarbone and fractured a rib in the 6 February fall

Jockey Charlie Bennett has won an appeal against a controversial 12-day careless riding ban, after he was blamed for a fall in a race at Kempton earlier this month.

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) condemned a new stewarding system which led to the "poor decision".

The PJA found Bennett's involvement in the fall, which led to a horse being fatally injured, was accidental.

"I'm just pleased this is over and I can put it behind me," Bennett said.

John Gosden-trained Beehaar, a three-year-old on her fourth outing, clipped heels, fell and suffered a fatal injury, while jockey Robert Havlin, broke his collarbone and fractured a rib in the 6 February fall.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) recently switched from a system largely of unpaid, amateur stewards to one in which professional officials are pre-dominant.

"The footage clearly demonstrated that the incident was accidental," said Paul Struthers, PJA chief executive.

"We believed this case was exceptional, that the Stewards' conclusion that Charlie had "edged left without correction when not sufficiently clear" was palpably wrong.

"This was a poor decision and it is deeply concerning coming so soon after the introduction of the BHA's new stewarding system.

"We can't help but think it is a decision that would never have been taken under the old system."