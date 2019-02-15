Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy to miss Gowran Park race

Presenting Percy has won 10 races, including the RSA Chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy will miss an intended preparation run in Ireland on Saturday.

The eight-year-old gelding trained by Pat Kelly, a 3-1 shot for next month's jump racing showpiece, was due to run in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park.

But owner Philip Reynolds has decided to miss the race, which now has just four runners, including Monalee.

Monalee finished runner-up by seven lengths to Presenting Percy in the RSA Chase at last year's Festival.

Presenting Percy ran five times before his impressive Cheltenham win last March but has only raced once since, a victory over hurdles at Gowran.

It is thought his trainer, who refuses to talk to the media, believes the fast ground conditions caused by unseasonably dry weather may not be ideal at this stage of the season.

The horse could run in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on 23 February, but may go straight to the Gold Cup (15 March) without having competed in a steeplechase this season.

