Winx: Australian mare wins 30th straight race in track record time at Randwick

Jockey Hugh Bowman after Winx extends her winning run which stretches back nearly four years

Australian racehorse Winx made history by extending her record of consecutive wins with a 30th straight victory.

The mare, trained by Chris Waller, broke the track record in winning the Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick in Sydney by two lengths from Happy Clapper in front of a bumper crowd.

Jockey Hugh Bowman said the seven-year-old, who is starting her farewell season, had performed as well as ever.

"It's something we'll look back on in years to come," he said.

Winx, recently named 2018 Horse of the Year alongside Cracksman, holds the record for most successive victories for an Australian racehorse, with Black Caviar next best on 25.