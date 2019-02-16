Coneygree: The 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner retired after poor Ascot run

Coneygree won nine races in his career

The 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Coneygree has been retired after a disappointing run at Ascot on Saturday.

Mark and Sara Bradstock, who train the horse, decided to call time on a career that saw the gelding become the first novice to win jump racing's showpiece contest for 41 years.

Coneygree, aged 12, was pulled up in the Swinley Chase won by Calipto.

"I'm only sad [about retirement] because he loves it, he still thinks he's a racehorse," said Sara.

Coneygree was the first novice steeplechaser - a horse that has not won over fences before the start of the season - since Captain Christy in 1974 to win chasing's blue riband prize.