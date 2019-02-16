Haydock Park: Mass brawl among 50 spectators

Racing has been trying to crack down on fighting at racecourses

Haydock Park officials are investigating after a mass brawl broke out among spectators.

About 50 people were involved in the fight before and during the eighth and final race of the day. A woman and toddler were caught up in the disturbance.

A spokesman said Haydock took a "zero tolerance position" on fighting and that those involved were "ejected".

One man was arrested over a public order offence, Merseyside Police said.

Racing has been on high alert over on-track fighting after incidents at Goodwood, Ascot and Hexham in 2018.

The spokesman said Haydock is "continuing to work with the police on this matter".