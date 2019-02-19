Paul Nicholls: Success for Capitaine at Taunton marks 3,000 victories

Nicholls and Barber are long-time associates

In-form trainer Paul Nicholls has claimed his 3,000th career win after Capitaine won at Taunton on Tuesday.

Jockey Harry Cobden rode the seven-year-old grey - the 3-1 favourite - in the handicap hurdle at 16:15 GMT.

Ten-times champion trainer Nicholls, who is based in Somerset, enjoyed eight winners on Saturday at cumulative odds of more than 45,000-1.

"It really is something of a landmark to reach the 3,000 winners overall," he told the Racing Post.

"It's something I could only dream about in the early '90s when I first started training in Devon.

"The move to Paul Barber's Manor Farm yard in 1994 has proved pivotal in all the success we've had, and it's fantastic that he's a director at Taunton and here this afternoon."

The 56-year-old is trying to take back the champion trainer title from Nicky Henderson, with the Cheltenham Festival - which starts in three weeks time on Tuesday, 12 March - likely to be pivotal in the final shake-up.

His 3,000 winners are made up of 2,960 wins over UK jumps, 11 UK flat winners, 25 over the jumps in Ireland and four jumps wins in France.