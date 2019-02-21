Cheltenham: Clare and Paul Rooney tell trainers to resume entering runners at course

Jump racing's big Cheltenham Festival meeting takes place this year from 12-15 March

Leading owners Paul and Clare Rooney have told trainers they want their horses to race at Cheltenham again.

They stopped having runners at the home of jump racing over fears the track could pose an increased risk of injury.

"We are pleased Paul and Clare have decided to make entries at Cheltenham," said racecourse boss Ian Renton.

Starchitect, owned by the couple, broke a leg when leading in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at the track in December 2017 and had to be put down.

A statement issued on behalf of the couple on Thursday said: "As was widely reported in the media at the time, at the end of last year Paul and Clare Rooney instructed their trainers to suspend making their entries for races at Cheltenham Racecourse. That instruction was given in light of concerns over injury rates at the course.

"Since then, Paul and Clare Rooney have been in regular communication with the racecourse and with the BHA (British Horseracing Authority).

"Extensive information and data about all aspects of horse welfare at the course has been made available to them. They have also undertaken their own investigations into such matters.

"Those communications culminated in a meeting last week between Simon Claisse, regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Cheltenham Racecourse, and Jason Maguire, racing manager to Paul and Clare Rooney.

"In light of such matters, Paul and Clare Rooney have confirmed that they have instructed their trainers that they may resume making entries for races at Cheltenham. They look forward to supporting the course in future as part of their overall commitment to National Hunt racing."

