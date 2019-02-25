Equine flu: Donald McCain stables 'back in business' after outbreak

Media playback is not supported on this device Equine flu: Inside the Newmarket laboratory that detected the outbreak

Trainer Donald McCain says his Cheshire-based stables are "back in business" after they fell victim to the recent equine flu outbreak.

Six of McCain's horses tested positive for the virus, which halted racing in the UK for six days from 7 February.

McCain, who trained Ballabriggs to success at 2011 Grand National, tweeted: "I cannot thank my staff enough for all the hard work.

"And all my owners for their unwavering support - it means an awful lot."

McCain told BBC Sport he could have runners at Musselburgh on Wednesday, where he has four horses entered.

A total of 174 racing stables had been placed in lockdown following the initial outbreak at the trainer's yard.

Fears there would be an extended suspension of racing, and a potential impact on next month's Cheltenham Festival, were raised when a second outbreak, involving four vaccinated horses, was confirmed at trainer Simon Crisford's Newmarket yard on 11 February.

But no further positive results were found after thousands of samples were analysed.