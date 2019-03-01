Ireland to introduce stronger whip rules following rise in offences

Stronger whip rules are to be introduced in Ireland following a significant rise in the number of offences last year.

The indiscretions increased by 26% to 213 in 2018, prompting the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to look into measures which will include a limit,for the first time, on how many times a jockey can use his whip.

The new rule will see Ireland come closer into line with Britain where a maximum of seven strikes are permitted on the Flat and eight over jumps.

Denis Egan, the IHRB chief executive, expressed disappointment at the increase in the number of whip rule breaches, which are now at levels last seen prior to the new rules being introduced in 2013.

He said: "The IHRB will be introducing more stringent whip rules in the coming months and for the first time there will be a restriction on the number of strikes allowed.

"There will also be higher penalties for frequent offenders."