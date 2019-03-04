Cheltenham Festival 2019: Race schedule and BBC radio coverage times

Native River won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2018 and will be looking for another victory in 2019

Cheltenham Festival Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 12-15 March First race: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus text commentary, racecards and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

The best British and Irish-trained horses head to Cheltenham Racecourse for the 2019 Cheltenham Festival from 12-15 March.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 live sports extra will bring you live commentary of all four days, including coverage of the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 15:30 GMT on the final day.

There will also be live text commentaries every day on the BBC Sport website and app, plus a Radio 5 live racing podcast to download daily.

After getting the better of Might Bite to win last year's Gold Cup, Native River will be looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Best Mate - who completed a hat-trick of victories in 2004.

For the first three days live coverage will start at 13:00 GMT on Radio 5 live sports extra before switching to BBC Radio 5 Live in time for the main race of the day.

On Gold Cup Day, live coverage starts on Radio 5 live at 13:00 GMT, with commentator John Hunt and BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght among the BBC team covering the big race.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)

Tuesday, 12 March - Champion Day

Buveur D'Air is looking for a third straight win in the Champion Hurdle after victories in 2017 and 2018

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle Race 2m 87y

14:10 - Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 1m 7f

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m ½f

16:10 - OLBG Mares' Hurdle Race 2m 3f 200y

16:50 - Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase 2m 4f 44y

17:30 - National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase) 3m 7f 147y

BBC Coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

15:15-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday, 13 March - Ladies' Day

Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville, won the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2018

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Race 2m 5f

14:10 - RSA Insurance Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 80y

14:50 - Coral Cup Hurdle (handicap hurdle) 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase 1m 7f 99y

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race 2m 87y

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m 87y

BBC Coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

15:15-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday, 14 March - St Patrick's Thursday

Last year's Ryanair Chase was won by Balko des Flos, ridden by Davy Russell

13:30 - JLT Novices' Chase 2m 3f 166y

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final (handicap hurdle) 2m 7f 213y

14:50 - Ryanair Steeple Chase 2m 4f 127y

15:30 - Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

16:10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (handicap steeple chase) 2m 4f 127y

16:50 - Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y

17:30 - Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 2f

BBC Coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

15:15-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 15 March - Gold Cup Day

Presenting Percy is one of the favourites to win the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 139y

14:10 - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 179y

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

15:30 - Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:10 - St James's Place Foxhunter Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 3m 2f 70y

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m 62y

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

BBC Coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

16:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Catch-up

