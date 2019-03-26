Grand National 2019: Race schedule & BBC coverage times
The eyes of the racing world will once again be on Aintree Racecourse for the 2019 Grand National Festival from 4-6 April.
Fences including Becher's Brook and the Chair await the 40 runners and riders in the famous race on Saturday, 6 April (17:15 BST).
Davy Russell rode 10-1 shot Tiger Roll to victory in last year's Grand National after a photo finish with Pleasant Company.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will bring you live commentary of the main race on each day of the festival, and the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts will also feature all the latest news and expert analysis.
Full race schedule and BBC coverage
(all times BST, distances in miles and furlongs)
All timings are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 4 April - Grand Opening Day
Live coverage
14:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Racecard
13:45 - Merseyrail Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase 2m 4f
14:20 - Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle 2m 1f
14:50 - Betway Bowl Steeple Chase 3m 1f
15:25 - Betway Aintree Hurdle 2m 4f
16:05 - Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f
16:40 - Betway Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 2m
17:15 - Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f
Friday, 5 April - Ladies' Day
Live coverage
14:00-16:00, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Racecard
13:40 - Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f
14:20 - Crabbie's Top Novices' Hurdle 2m ½f
14:50 - Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase 3m 1f
15:25 - JLT Melling Steeple Chase 2m 4f
16:05 - Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase 2m 5f
16:40 - Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle 3m ½f
17:15 - Weatherbys Champion Standard Open NH Flat 2m 1f
Saturday, 6 April - Grand National Day
Live coverage
17:00-17:30, BBC Radio 5 Live
Racecard
13:45 - Gaskells Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f
14:25 - Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle 2m 4f
15:00 - Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase 2m
15:40 - Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f
16:20 - Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle 3m ½f
17:15 - Randox Health Grand National Steeple Chase 4m 2½f
18:15 - Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f