ARC boycott: Meetings hit stage five two-horse races

Sea of Marengo, left, ridden by Rhiain Ingram leads away from the stalls before winning the two runner Ladbrokes Novice Stakes at Lingfield

Five races had just two runners each on Wednesday as two meetings were boycotted in a row over prize money.

Lingfield was worst hit with a total of only 15 horses in action, while Fontwell Park had 27 competing at another six-race fixture.

Both tracks are owned by Arena Racing Company (ARC) which is in conflict with trainers over levels of prize money.

The boycott has caused divisions, with jockeys turning down rides and trainers facing pressure not to field runners.

Jockey Danny Brock, who rode in all six races at Lingfield, recorded one victory - in the opening race.

He faced just one rival in four of the contests, but was runner-up on the other three occasions.

Brock cited loyalty to owners and trainers, plus a financial obligation to his family, as his reasons for taking part, while jockeys who have backed the boycott have sacrificed fees and potential future opportunities for what they see as a fight for the sport's financial future.

"It's my decision and I feel it's the right one for me," said Brock.

Jo Davis, who had two horses at Fontwell including Marmont - runner-up in the handicap hurdle - summed up the dilemma facing many smaller trainers who have faced pressure from bigger teams not to have runners.

"What upsets me more than anything is we have lost the ability to empathise with one another," she told Sky Sports Racing.

"I completely see both sides. My owners pay my wages - I can't afford to upset them."

Classic-winning trainer Ralph Beckett had encouraged racing professionals to boycott three meetings at ARC tracks this week.

Industry leaders had reached a temporary agreement last weekend to maintain prize money at 2018 levels and further discussions are set to take place.

Trainers and owners have been frustrated at the recent cuts to prize money at ARC tracks.

The operator is preparing for an expected shortfall in the levy it receives from betting takings because of shop closures following the government's decision to lower the maximum stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to £2.

ARC committed to unlocking extra money for all eligible races in March, but former all-weather champion trainer Nick Littmoden branded the whole situation a "shambles".