Cheltenham Festival: Jockey Joe Colliver to ask court to move drink drive hearing

Colliver mainly races for trainer Micky Hammond

Jockey Joe Colliver is to ask magistrates at Harrogate in North Yorkshire to switch the date of a drink driving court hearing so he can ride at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 27-year-old, who won the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in 2018, is due to ride Sam Spinner in the festival's Stayers' Hurdle.

The race is the same day as his court appearance, on Thursday, 14 March.

The four-day Cheltenham Festival begins on 12 March.