Cheltenham Festival: Espoir D'Allen lands shock Champion Hurdle win

Espoir D'Allen put in a strong performance

Espoir D'Allen gave trainer Gavin Cromwell a first Cheltenham Festival triumph with victory in the Champion Hurdle.

The 16-1 chance, ridden by Mark Walsh, stormed clear as the leading three runners failed to make an impact.

Two-time winner Buveur D'Air fell at the third hurdle while mares Apple's Jade and Laurina faded in the final shake-up.

Melon (20-1) was second ahead of Silver Streak (80-1).

Espoir D'Allen, like Buveur D'Air owned by millionaire JP McManus, becomes only the second five-year-old to win the race in 34 years.

It is the eighth time McManus has won the race.

Cromwell, based in County Meath in Ireland, is a farrier by trade and before he concentrated on training he counted leading trainer Gordon Elliott among his clients.

And he was speechless at landing the biggest win of his career.

"I am shell-shocked," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He absolutely skated up, I am so lost for words. It's just unbelievable.

"He's been winning Grade Threes this year, so to win this is fantastic."

More to follow.

