Cheltenham Festival: Willie Mullins-trained Ballyward dies

Ballyward is pictured with Willie Mullins, right, and his son Patrick who rode the the seven-year-old in his final race at Cheltenham on Tuesday

The Willie Mullins-trained Ballyward was fatally injured during the concluding National Hunt Challenge Cup on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 9-4 favourite fell at the 17th of 25 fences and had to be euthanised.

The four-mile contest, which was restricted to amateur riders, saw just four of the 18 runners finish on the soft-going ground.

Ballyward was one of nine fallers in the race, while five were pulled up.

A spokesman from Cheltenham Racecourse told Gloucestershire Live: "Sadly Ballyward sustained an injury in the National Hunt Chase.

"They were immediately attended to by our vet team, who very sadly determined that it was necessary to euthanise them on welfare grounds.

"As animal lovers, we hate to lose any horse and of course we shall review this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the Ballyward's connections."

Jockey Finian Maguire, who parted company with the Jessica Harrington-trained Whisperinthebreeze at the 14th Fence, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for further checks.

Maguire is the son of former Gold Cup-winning rider Adrian Maguire.

New safety and welfare measures have been introduced at Cheltenham this year following the deaths of seven horses at the Festival in 2018.

Among the changes, every runner at jump racing's showpiece meeting will have a veterinary check before racing for the first time.

In addition, inexperienced jockeys will be told they must walk the course before riding at the four-day meeting.