Cheltenham Festival: Altior battles for record-equalling victory
Odds-on favourite Altior claimed a record-equalling 18th consecutive success thanks to a nervy win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Nicky Henderson's superstar (4-11) was far from dominant and was challenged by Politologue and Sceau Royal late on.
Jockey Nico de Boinville had to dig deep to win by one-and-three-quarter lengths.
It is a 63rd Festival victory for Henderson.
