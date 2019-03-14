Cheltenham Festival: Paisley Park lands Stayers' Hurdle success

Paisley Park lived up to his reputation with a superb victory in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The horse, owned by Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth, found plenty of rivals ahead of him as they turned for home.

But once jockey Aidan Coleman found racing room, the 11-8 favourite was able to show his staying power.

Sam Spinner (33-1) was second with former Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen (4-1) third.

