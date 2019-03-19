Bryony Frost: Jockey to see shoulder specialist after fall

Frost took victory riding Frodon at this year's Cheltenham's Ryanair Chase

Jockey Bryony Frost, one of the stars of last week's Cheltenham Festival, will see a shoulder specialist after a fall at Southwell racecourse on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who won onboard Frodon in Cheltenham's Ryanair Chase, was taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray on her shoulder after a fall from Midnight Blue.

Frost is out of hospital and will see a specialist in Cardiff on Wednesday.

She had been due to ride at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

