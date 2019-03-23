Noel Fehily: Jockey seeks Newbury winner before retiring

Noel Fehily was given a guard of honour by fellow jockeys at the Cheltenham Festival

Retiring jockey Noel Fehily will look to bow out with a winner at Newbury on Saturday as he ends a career which has yielded more than 1,300 victories.

The 43-year-old Irishman, who has won the Champion Hurdle twice, has three rides with his final outing on Get In The Queue in the Bumper at 17:00 GMT.

Fehily announced his retirement after riding 50-1 shot Eglantine Du Seuil to victory at Cheltenham nine days ago.

He won the Champion Hurdle with Rock On Ruby in 2012 and Buveur d'Air in 2017.

"It's a young man's game, you can't go on forever," he said.

"I will be 44 this year. I've had a great time, loved every minute of it and I'll miss it like hell."

Fehily's other notable successes include victory on Special Tiara in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham two years ago, along with back-to-back triumphs in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Silviniaco Conti in 2013 and 2014.