Ulster National: Amaulino secures victory in Downpatrick feature

From the section

Recent Leopardstown winner Amaulino chalked up another significant success in Sunday's Ulster Grand National at Downpatrick.

Trained by Killylea's Keith Watson and ridden by Andrew Ring, the six-year-old 8-1 shot won the 16-fence feature by three and a half lengths.

School Lane (9-2), trained by Liam Lennon of Newry, made it a Northern Ireland one-two.

The TJ Nagle Jr-trained Danse Away (9-2) finished third.

Amaulino won a beginners' chase at Leopardstown on 3 March.

Full result