Grand National: Aintree vandalism will not stop race

Randox Health Grand National Date: 6 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Meeting: 4-6 April Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra and sport website More details

Aintree officials say vandalism to the Grand National course in Liverpool will not stop the meet between 4-6 April.

A vehicle is believed to have been used to break through a closed security gate on Saturday before being driven on the track after the 12th fence.

"I believe it was a 4x4, but we are waiting for CCTV footage," said clerk of the course, Andrew Tulloch.

"It is superficial damage but disappointing for everyone. It's a shame but the show goes on."

He added: "They've put all this work in building up to the highlight of the year and we want it in the best possible condition. It's grass marks basically."

The damage to the track was near the Melling Road where the National course joins up with the Mildmay track.

An Aintree spokesperson added: "We're working closely with the police on this matter. Some superficial damage is being addressed."