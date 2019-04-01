Grand National: Trainer Gordon Elliott set for record 13 entries

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll after their Grand National triumph last year

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott is set to have a record 13 runners in the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Elliott has last year's winner Tiger Roll and 12 other entries guaranteed a run after Monday's confirmation stage.

Elliott's mentor Martin Pipe holds the record for most National runners - 10 in 2001.

Twelve horses, including 20-1 chance Ms Parfois, have been scratched, which leaves 69 entries. A maximum field of 40 will be named on Thursday.

Aside from Elliott's team, leading hopefuls Vintage Clouds, Walk In The Mill and Bless The Wings are now sure of a place.

Those withdrawn include Elliott's Alpha Des Obeaux, The Storyteller and Shattered Love, as well as Bristol De Mai, Blaklion, Abolitionist, Sub Lieutenant and Yala Enki.

Tiger Roll is the 4-1 favourite to become the first horse since Red Rum 45 years ago to win the race two years running.

The withdrawals mean Bless The Wings, third in 2018, is currently number 40 and guaranteed a run.

Captain Redbeard, at number 41, is next in line for a place, with four reserves named on Thursday.