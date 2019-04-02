Grand National 2019: Ronnie Wood's horse Sandymount Duke misses race

Ronnie Wood and jockey Barry Geraghty with Sandymount Duke, which was rated as a 66-1 chance for this year's Grand National

Randox Health Grand National Date: 6 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Meeting: 4-6 April Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sport website - more details.

Rock star Ronnie Wood will miss out on having his first runner in Saturday's Grand National as his horse Sandymount Duke has suffered a minor "setback".

The Rolling Stones guitarist bred the horse, which is trained by Jessica Harrington.

Fellow Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, who is set to beat the record of 10 runners in the race at Aintree, now has 13 eligible contenders in the top 40, with last year's third-placed Bless The Wings guaranteed a run.

"Sandymount Duke will miss the Aintree National. It's nothing serious, but he's met with a little setback, so he won't be running," said Harrington.

The 72-year-old, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2017 with Sizing John, is still set to have her first Grand National runner with Magic Of Light.

She said the eight-year-old mare, twice a winner at the Punchestown Festival, jumped National-style fences "brilliantly" at the Curragh in Ireland last week.

"Magic Of Light will be my first runner in the race and she'll be ridden by Paddy Kennedy," Harrington told Unibet.

"He knows her well and it's great for Paddy, who has been with me a for a long time. He's a tireless worker and she will be his first ride in the National."

The absence of Sandymount Duke is a blow for the race's profile, although Wood had not been due to attend.

He was scheduled to go on tour with the Stones this month, before that trip was delayed because of singer Mick Jagger's ill health. Jagger is reportedly set to have heart surgery.

Last year's winner Tiger Roll is 4-1 favourite to become the first back-to-back winner of the National since Red Rum 45 years ago.

There are currently 69 entries for the contest, but a maximum of 40 will line up. Those with lower ratings will be balloted out when the final field is named on Thursday.

Elliott's mentor Martin Pipe holds the record for National runners after saddling 10 runners in the 2001 National, won by Red Marauder on heavy ground for trainer Norman Mason.