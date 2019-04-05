Grand National 2019: Nick Alexander goes from coach building to true horse power

Media playback is not supported on this device 2017 Grand National winner One for Arthur faces Scottish competition in Lake View Lad

On Saturday afternoon, just after 17:00 BST, Nick Alexander will take himself away to the quietest spot he can find amid the madness of Aintree to watch the 172nd running of the Grand National.

Based at Kinneston farm in the beautiful terrain of Kinross, Alexander is the trainer of Lake View Lad, a grey chaser who is in the top five in the betting for the great race. Alexander says he'd go into one of Liverpool's towering grandstands to view proceedings like everybody else, except that he'd be too nervous.

"My binoculars would be shaking too much," he laughs. "I wouldn't see a thing. I'm better off watching it on telly. I'll see more."

Lake View Lad is the star of his stable, a proven jumper and stayer who has had 12 races over fences with 11 top-3 finishes and four wins. He's a nine-year-old with a chance. Not as big a chance as the favourite and defending champion, the remarkable Tiger Roll, but a chance nonetheless.

"He's been great for us," Alexander says. "Some horses are a bit docile and some are too highly-strung, but he's just where you want a horse to be.

"He sleeps, he eats, he works. And he stays. He's got stamina. The fact that he's in the National has got everybody really excited. The staff work incredibly hard, so they deserve the buzz that he gives them.

"He ran a big face at Cheltenham two weeks ago in front of a huge crowd and didn't bat an eyelid. In fact, if anything, it brought him to life. He was a little bit of a show-off that day.

Lake View Lad is among the favourites for the Grand National

"I've seen some pictures of him preening himself. I keep saying that you need an awful lot in the National, but I don't see any issues with getting bothered by the razzmatazz at Aintree. I think he's got the temperament to cope. "

Alexander won't be the only Scot with a quickening pulse. Lucinda Russell, whose own place is barely five miles down the road from Alexander's yard, takes One For Arthur back to the scene of their greatest triumph in 2017. Captain Redbeard is the third Scottish hopeful. Trained by Stuart Coltherd in Selkirk and ridden by his son Sam, the Captain is the outsider of the three; not that the Coltherds will give a damn about that.

Just being there is a thrill. For Alexander, it was more than he ever thought possible. After all, in the beginning, the Alexanders were more bus people than horse people. From the 1920s, they ran vast parts of the Scottish bus service. After the end of World War II, they upped the manufacturing side and become one of biggest bus builders in the world.

The company is no longer in family hands. Horse power of a different kind is the thing that sustains them now.

"Before I got into training, I lived the life of a stockbroker in 1980s London, but a love of horses was always with us from a very early age," he says. "Watching racing on a black and white television in the 1960s is just about my first memory of anything.

"The notion that I would one day change tack and become a racehorse trainer would have caused great amusement to my late father. He wouldn't have thought I had a clue about training - and he'd have been right at the time.

Nick Alexander showed BBC Scotland's Tom English around his yard

"Back in the 1990s, I knew that I didn't want to be a stockbroker any more, but I didn't know what I did want to do. It was a slightly unreal existence in London. It hadn't even entered my head to train horses commercially at that point. I wouldn't have known how to. But it's very addictive. I much prefer this life."

Alexander has 40 horses in his yard, which sweeps across hundreds of stunning, undulating acres overlooking Loch Leven. He has a staff, who he eulogises, but at the core of it is family. His daughter Lucy is a highly talented rider and Scotland's first female professional, his other daughter, Clare, works for the all-star Nicky Henderson stable in Lambourn, his son Kit is an amateur jockey and his 54-year-old brother, Jamie, rides out five days a week.

"Jamie is one of the great Corinthian point-to-point riders," he reveals. "He's improving with age. He wishes he could wind the clock back 20 years and give it another crack."

Lucy, with more than 161 winners to her name, crops up a lot in conversation. She created history when she became top conditional jockey in 2013, an achievement that not only catapulted her on to a national stage but also proved some inspiration a lot closer to home.

"She put this place on the map," says her father. "The fact that she was able to become champion conditional coming from a little yard stuck on the side of a hill in Scotland opened my mind to what is possible.

"She proved that anything is possible. Her ability attracted new business to the yard and it made me more ambitious about what we could do here."

Nick Alexander's family have turned from bus manufacturer to true horse power

Alas for Lucy, she will not be on board when Lake View Lad hits the racecourse on Saturday. A run of horrible luck with injuries - she's broken her collarbone eight times in her career - put paid to her chances of getting the gig.

Henry Brooke has the job at Aintree. Brooke's affinity with the horse has been evident for a while, not least when they finished a strong third, off top weight, in a highly competitive handicap at the Cheltenham Festival a fortnight ago.

Lake View Lad is owned by Trevor Hemmings, a legend of the National with three wins to his name already. "I hope he continues to be lucky," Alexander says. "Of all the races, this is one where luck plays a big part.

"I'm trying not to allow myself to dream about what it might be like to win. Even with the maximum amount of luck, it's so hard.

"Tiger Roll won it last year and he's an extraordinary horse. There's Anibale Fly, there's Vintage Clouds. I can't see any reason why we might beat them. I'd just love to see him run a big race and have every chance jumping the last.

"That's all you can hope for," he adds. "It's unknown territory for us, but One For Arthur showed that Scotland can win these big races. It's just great to be there. The only certainty, really, is that I'll be a bit of a basket case when it starts."