Grand National 2019: Tiger Roll heads field for Aintree race

Randox Health Grand National Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday, 6 April Time: 17:15 BST Meeting: 4-6 April Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sport website - more details

The 2018 Scottish National winner Joe Farrell is the last horse to make the line-up for Saturday's Grand National after Pairofbrowneyes was pulled out.

A field of 40 runners has been named, with four reserves announced later.

Hot favourite Tiger Roll, the 2018 winner, will bid to become the first horse since Red Rum - in 1973 and 1974 - to secure back-to-back victories.

Trainer Gordon Elliott, who also won with Silver Birch in 2007, has a record 13 contenders in the top 40.

The previous record number of National runners was 18 years ago when Martin Pipe saddled 10 in the race won by Red Marauder, trained by Norman Mason.

Pairofbrowneyes, trained by Willie Mullins, was about a 25-1 chance but will instead be aimed at the Irish Grand National later in April.

Joe Farrell, for Welsh trainer Rebecca Curtis, had been backed earlier in the week before being guaranteed a run.

There were 69 entries left before Thursday's declarations, with a maximum of the 40 top-rated runners allowed to race.