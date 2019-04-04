Grand National meeting: Kemboy and Supasundae win at Aintree

Robbie Power goes clear on Supasundae at Aintree

Supasundae beat two-time Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air for a surprise win in the Aintree Hurdle on day one of the Grand National meeting.

Buveur D'Air, a faller at Cheltenham last month, never looked at his best after Melon fell and Faugheen was pulled up.

Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins combined to take the Betway Bowl with Kemboy.

And 14-1 shot Top Wood, ridden by Tabitha Worsley for trainer Kelly Morgan, won the Foxhunters' Chase.

Kemboy, sent off the 9-4 favourite for the Betway Bowl, led from start to finish and put behind his Cheltenham Gold Cup performance where he unseated his rider at the first fence.

He is now rated about 8-1 second favourite for next year's Gold Cup behind stablemate Al Boum Photo (6-1) who gave Mullins his first victory in the race last month.

King George winner Clan Des Obeaux was second, ahead of Balko Des Flos.

In the Foxhunters over the National fences, Burning Ambition, ridden by top amateur Derek O'Connor, looked to have passed Top Wood a furlong out but Worsley battled back.

Road To Riches (20-1), Coastel Tiep (50-1) and the 11-4 favourite Road To Rome were the next three home.

In the opener, trainer Amy Murphy claimed her first Grade One success as Kalashnikov beat 6-4 favourite La Bague Au Roi in the Devenish Manifesto Novices' Chase.

The six-year-old held off Richard Johnson's efforts on the favourite to win by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

Murphy said the Ryanair Chase at the 2020 Festival was the aim for Kalashnikov next season.

Nico de Boinville scored again in the the juvenile hurdle on Pentland Hills to follow their Triumph Hurdle victory at Cheltenham.