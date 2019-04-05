Grand National 2019: Trainer Gordon Elliott defends record number of runners

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll after their Grand National triumph last year

Randox Health Grand National Date: Saturday, 6 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website - more details.

Leading trainer Gordon Elliott has defended his record number of runners in Saturday's Grand National, saying "if you're not in, you can't win".

The Irishman will field 11 horses, including last year's winner Tiger Roll, the short-priced favourite.

Elliott responded to criticism that sending out close to a quarter of the 40 runners was bad for the race.

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I don't come from a horse background," he told BBC Sport.

"Everything I have, I've worked very hard for it. I've got five or six different owners, they've all paid their entry fee, they're all entitled to have a runner in the race.

"It's the biggest National Hunt race in the world and if you're not in, you can't win."

The previous record number of Grand National runners was 10, saddled by Martin Pipe in 2001 in the race won by Red Marauder, trained by Norman Mason.

Elliott originally had 13 runners listed in the final 40 but two horses, Don Poli and Outlander, were sold by owners Gigginstown House Stud at an auction after Thursday's racing.

Tiger Roll is looking to win consecutive Grand Nationals for the first time since Red Rum in 1974 and Elliott believes the horse comes into the race in peak condition following a fourth victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

"It would be brilliant to do back to back Grand Nationals," he said. "It would be a big ask to win for a second time but he's in good form and I couldn't be happier with him.

"He looks like he's better this year than he's ever been. What he's done this year in the cross-country race at Cheltenham and in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan has been very, very good.

"He couldn't be going to Cheltenham off a better preparation. But it's a Grand National, you've got over four miles to go, a lot of fences to jump and 39 other horses to take on."

Of his other 10 entries, Elliott believes Jury Duty "has got a good chance".

"General Principle won last year's Irish National and A Toi Phil is a big price and has an each-way chance," he said.

But Elliott, who won the race for the first time with Silver Birch in 2007, reserved special praise for Tiger Roll and has promised to celebrate in style on the journey home to Ireland on Saturday night should he win again.

"He's a bit of a boyo. He's got a bit about him, he's not straightforward.

"He might be one of the best horses I've ever trained but he's definitely one of my favourites. He's a character and everyone loves him around the place. We're definitely lucky to have him."

