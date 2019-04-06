Grand National: Tiger Roll becomes first back-to-back winner since Red Rum

Tiger Roll matched Red Rum's back-to-back wins in 1973-74

Tiger Roll won a thrilling 2019 Grand National to become the first horse since Red Rum 45 years ago to win the Aintree race back-to-back.

The 4-1 favourite, ridden by Davy Russell, was level with Magic of Light (66-1) going over the last fence, but pulled clear to repeat last year's win.

Ruby Walsh finished third on Rathvinden (8-1) with Walk in the Mill (25-1) fourth.

Russell said: "I can't believe this has happened."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: "Two Grand Nationals is a dream and beyond anything I thought I would ever achieve.

"I love Liverpool. They have the most spectacular sporting event. It touches the world - I'm just so happy to be involved.

"It's brilliant news if this is the worst day for the bookies! If the taxi driver [and] the baker raise a glass to Tiger Roll, that is the beauty of it all."

However, Willie Mullins-trained Up For Review suffered a fatal injury after falling at the first fence, becoming the race's first fatality since 2012.

Tiger Roll the history maker

Tiger Roll was carry weights of 11st 5lbs

Not since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 had a horse successfully defended the Grand National.

Red Rum added a third in 1977 to become one of the all-time greats, and now Tiger Roll has sealed his place in Aintree folklore.

Tiger Roll was the overwhelming favourite and is the shortest-priced winner since Poethlyn (11-4) exactly 100 years ago. Tiger Roll's odds came despite increased weights from last year after he won his two most recent starts, including in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

His chances were played down before the race by his owner, Ryanair tycoon Michael O'Leary.

And the smallest horse in the field did not feature at the front for the opening two thirds of the race, but timed his charge perfectly in the closing stages.

He looked the strongest over the final three fences and, after taking the last, the nine-year-old horse cruised clear to win by three lengths.

O'Leary said afterwards: "It's unbelievable. It's a phenomenal training performance by Gordon [Elliott, trainer]. It's brilliant that he keeps bringing this horse back at Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever.

"And what a ride by Davy - fantastic. It's unbelievable, to win two Grand Nationals is just incredible."

A 'dream' win for emotional Elliott

Elliott had 11 of the 40 horses in the race

Tiger Roll was one of 11 riders in the race for Irishman Elliott, who has now won three Grand Nationals - the two for Tiger Roll plus a 2007 victory for Silver Birch.

Before the race he had to defend his number of runners, saying: "I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I don't come from a horse background.

"Everything I have, I've worked very hard for it. I've got five or six different owners, they've all paid their entry fee, they're all entitled to have a runner in the race."

After the win, the Irishman said: "Winning this is special, I just can't wait to get home to see all my family and friends.

"I was trying to watch all of mine, I can't believe it. I never once thought he was going to win until he crossed the line, because I could remember last year. He didn't tie up this year.

"I don't get upset too often, but I'm emotional today. For my whole yard and everyone involved it's unbelievable - you dream about this."

More to follow.