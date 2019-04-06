Grand National 2019: Aintree and BHA to review after three horses die during meeting

Up for Review became the first horse to die in the Grand National since 2012 on Saturday

Aintree and the British Horseracing Authority will again conduct a review after three horses died during the three-day Grand National meeting.

Up for Review suffered a fatal injury in the National on Saturday after it was brought down at the first hurdle.

It is the first death since 2012 in the race, which was won by Tiger Roll for the second successive year.

Forest Des Aigles and Crucial Role both died on day two of the meeting on Friday at the Liverpool racecourse.

Track authorities and the BHA review the fixture every year and the three deaths will be scrutinised.

"As a sport of animal lovers, we wanted every horse to come home - and sadly that's not been the case with Up For Review," said Jockey Club Racecourses North West regional director Dickon White.

"All of us at Aintree extend our sympathies to owners Andrea and Graham Wylie and the team behind the horse.

"You have to go back to 2012 since we lost a horse in the Grand National, thanks in part to the huge amount of effort and investment we put into horse welfare.

"However, while you cannot remove all risk from our sport, we will analyse what happened and leave no stone unturned in doing so."