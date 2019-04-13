Winx: Australian super horse wins record 33rd race in a row and then retires

Winx retires having been unbeaten in four years

Australian superhorse Winx won a record 33rd race in a row, ending her career with a third successive Queen Elizabeth stakes and retiring with a four-year unbeaten streak.

The world's top-rated turf horse sprinted home in front of 50,000 people at Royal Randwick in Sydney.

Winx, ridden by long-term jockey Hugh Bowman, has now won a record 25 Group 1 victories - the highest class of thoroughbred racing.

She will now be retired to stud.

Owner Chris Waller said: "It's hard to explain without getting too emotional. She's just an amazing horse for everybody to be part of and I'm just a small cog in the wheel."

Bowman added: "We came here as confident as we'd ever been and what a journey it's been. It's hard to believe it's the end."

Part-owner Debbie Kepitis said: "This is a fairytale ending, we weren't sure if we'd get that, but how wonderful is that girl? She is the most amazing, supreme athlete I think I've ever seen."