Dan Skelton emulates Martin Pipe by reaching 200 winners in a jumps season

Dan Skelton spent nine years as Paul Nicholls' right-hand man

Dan Skelton has become only the second British trainer to reach 200 winners in a jumps season.

Skelton saddled six winners on Sunday, with Montego Grey's victory at Market Rasen his milestone success.

That meant he emulated Martin Pipe, who reached the landmark eight times before his retirement.

Skelton, whose father Nick won two Olympic gold medals in show jumping, said: "It's a marvellous way to do it - to have six winners is incredible."

Four of Skelton's successes on Sunday came at Market Rasen, with Present Ranger, Gortroe Joe and Zamparelli triumphing before Montego Grey. Istimraar and Kereman completed the six successes with victories at Plumpton.

"It's been such a team effort," said Skelton. "We've had loads of runners all season and it's been a magnificent effort by all the staff.

"To achieve something that only Martin Pipe has previously done makes me feel very proud."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

What a terrific achievement by the Skelton team to make history with six days of the season to go.

But if Pipe's feat was to be matched by anyone it was always likely to be Skelton, who mainly with his brother Harry riding - and backed by their father - has made the biggest impression in terms of being prolific since Pipe first appeared in the 1980s.

Though Skelton has been winning major prizes - two more at the Cheltenham Festival this year - the next step will be to become a regular player, like his mentor Paul Nicholls, at the very highest level. I'm sure that's not far away.