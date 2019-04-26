Bryony Frost recovers from broken collarbone to ride in jump racing finale

Bryony Frost rode to victory on Frodon in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham

Bryony Frost has been passed fit to return at Sandown on Saturday after breaking her collarbone in a fall.

The 24-year-old will be crowned champion conditional jockey on the final day of the National Hunt season.

She is the second woman to win the title, after Lucy Alexander in 2012-13.

Frost missed the Grand National meeting having broken her collarbone in a fall four days after she became the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps at the Cheltenham Festival.

She landed the Ryanair Chase on Frodon on 14 March before being injured falling from Midnight Bliss at Southwell on 18 March.

Frost has two rides for Paul Nicholls at Sandown: Black Corton in the Oaksey Chase at 14:25 BST and Present Man in Bet365 Gold Cup, which is off at 15:35.

She has secured the conditional title with 49 wins, beating second-placed James Bowen, who reached 38 wins before taking out his professional licence, and third-placed Ross Chapman (36 wins).

Previous winners have included Richard Johnson, who be named champion jockey for the fourth season on Saturday, and 20-time champion AP McCoy.

Just before Cheltenham, Frost clocked up the 100th victory of her career, and she won praise for her bold front-running Cheltenham ride.

"I've probably watched the race 30 times at least since - I have to make sure it happened every time," she said in a BBC Sport column.

"It's a memory you live for, and one you will look back on if there are darker days."