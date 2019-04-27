Bryony Frost wins first race since returning from injury

Frost is the second woman to win the champion conditional jockey title, Lucy Alexander the previous winner in 2012-13

Bryony Frost has won her first race since breaking her collarbone, riding Black Corton to victory on the final day of the National Hunt season.

Her return at Sandown saw her ride the 15-8 favourite to victory in the Oaksey Chase for trainer Paul Nicholls.

The 24-year-old had a fall on 18 March, four days after becoming the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps at the Cheltenham Festival.

Frost was also crowned champion conditional jockey on Saturday.

She secured the title with 49 wins, beating second-placed James Bowen, who reached 38 wins before taking out his professional licence, and third-placed Ross Chapman (36 wins).