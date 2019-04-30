Punchestown Festival: Un De Sceaux holds off Min to take victory in Champion Chase

Un De Sceaux held off pre-race favourite Min to win the Champion Chase at Punchestown for the second year in a row.

The 3-1 winner led from the outset and held off Min (4-7) as trainer Willie Mullins claimed a one-two finish.

Pat Fahy's Castlegrace Paddy (25-1) was a distant third.

Earlier on day one, Mullins' Klassical Dream followed up his Cheltenham Festival triumph with victory in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

Veteran 11-year-old Un De Sceaux becomes the seventh back-to-back winner of the meting's feature race.

Following his dominant win in the JLT Melling Chase at Aintree, Min was heavily fancied to lead Mullins' three runners home however the eight-year-old, ridden by Ruby Walsh, could not get beyond his stablemate.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Gold Cup winner on Al Boum Photo last month, Un De Sceaux opened up a two-length lead with two fences to go before extending his advantage in the final stages.

