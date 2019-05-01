Punchestown Gold Cup: Ruby Walsh retires after riding joint favourite Kemboy to victory

Breaking news

Leading jockey Ruby Walsh announced his retirement after riding joint favourite Kemboy to victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

It was another one-two finish for trainer Willie Mullins, with fellow joint favourite Al Boum Photo finishing second in a two-horse sprint finish.

The win denied stablemate Al Boum Photo a Cheltenham and Gold Cup double.

The Storyteller finished third, with last year's winner Belishill (6/1) fourth.

Walsh opted to partner Kemboy, one of Mullins' three runners in the feature race on the second day of the festival, for what proved to be the final race of a hugely successful career.

Kemboy came unstuck at the first fence at Cheltenham as Al Boum Photo claimed the blue riband, but he gained compensation under a positive ride from Walsh.

British raider Definitly Red disputed the early lead with the eventual winner, but it was a duel between the Mullins' runners turning for home, with Al Boum Photo unable to go with Kemboy, who ran out a two-length victor.

There was a further 22 lengths back to the The Storyteller in third.

More to follow.

