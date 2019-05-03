Punchestown Festival: Buveur D'Air storms to Champion Hurdle

The Punchestown Champion Hurdle is Buveur D'Air's eighth Grade One win

Buveur D'Air recovered from his Cheltenham disappointment to capture the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's dual Champion Hurdler fell defending his Cheltenham title in March but he stormed clear of a quality field to win the Grade One feature.

Stand-in jockey Davy Russell held the 2-1 joint favourite until the approach to the last before powering past front-runner Petit Mouchoir to win.

Supasundae stayed on to take second place ahead of Wicklow Brave.

The anticipated challenge from rival joint favourite Apple's Jade failed to materialise as the Gordon Elliott-trained mare finished a disappointing fifth.

Russell received a late call up to partner Buveur D'Air after jockey Mark Walsh was injured in a fall in the earlier Novice's Handicap Chase.

"We lost Barry [Geraghty] and then Mark got knocked back and so we were just lucky that Davy was sitting in there with his feet up," said Henderson.

"It's great to see him finish the year back to his absolute best," the trainer said of his 15-time winner.

"Unfortunately he fell at Cheltenham and that sort of knocked us sideways for a bit but his hurdling was right back up there today and he can rest up now over the summer because he'll be the one they're all trying to get at again next year."

Another English challenger won the other Grade One contest on day four of the festival as Reserve Tank held on to win a thrilling finish to the Champion Novice Hurdle.

The Colin Tizzard-trained five-year old (13/2) took up the running on the back straight and held off a stiff challenge from the fast-finishing Sams Profile, who paid the price for a blunder at the last to finish half a length back, with Eglantine Du Seuil taking third place.