Lockinge Stakes: Mustashry beats Laurens to win for Sir Michael Stoute at Newbury
Mustashry beat Laurens to give trainer Sir Michael Stoute an eighth career win in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
The 9-1 chance, ridden by Jim Crowley, powered clear to win the Group One contest by two and a half lengths from 5-1 joint favourite Laurens.
In third was the 33-1 shot Accidental Agent, with Romanised (16-1) fourth.
The triumph for Newmarket trainer Stoute comes 33 years after he won the one-mile race for the first time in 1986 with Scottish Reel.
He said the six-year-old Mustashry was likely to be aimed at next month's Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot - a meeting where Stoute has trained a record 79 winners.
"I don't think we've ever had him in such good shape. I would think the Queen Anne next but he's a versatile horse," he said.