Davy Russell: Jockey claims landmark French Gold Cup win on Carriacou at Auteuil

By Frank Keogh

BBC Sport

Davy Russell celebrates after passing the post first on Carriacou at Auteuil

Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell has won the Grand Steeplechase de Paris at Auteuil aboard Carriacou.

Russell, who won the National on Tiger Roll last month for the second year running, is the first rider to seal the double since Fred Winter in 1962.

And Isabelle Pacault is the first woman to train the winner of the race, also known as the French Gold Cup.

"This is right up there with everything I've achieved," said Russell who was only called up for the ride on Friday.

The 39-year-old Irishman added: "I was pleased just to have a ride in the race, never mind win it, so it's fantastic."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Listen to the moment Tiger Roll won the Grand National for a second time

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport