Irish 2,000 Guineas: Phoenix Of Spain storms to impressive win

Phoenix Of Spain saw off pre-race favourite Too Darn Hot to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Charlie Hills' 16-1 chance romped clear to win by three lengths from Too Darn Hot and Decrypt (20-1) as Newmarket winner Magna Grecia had to settle for fifth.

"It was a such a powerful galloping performance," jockey Jamie Spencer told RTE.

"I was thinking if his fitness holds up it will take a good horse to catch up."

The race was billed as a battle between Too Darn Hot (6-4) and Magna Grecia (13-8) however it was Phoenix Of Spain who dominated after setting the early pace.

The three-year-old finished way out in front with Decrypt pipping Skardu for third.

"I planned to be third or fourth [in the early stages]," said Spencer.

"But sometimes if you get an easy lead, you'll take it."

The victory may feel even more sweet for Hills after Phoenix Of Spain was narrowly defeated by Too Darn Hot in September's Champagne Stakes at Doncaster before agonisingly losing to Magna Grecia by a head in the Vertem Futurity Trophy a month later.