Irish 1,000 Guineas: Hermosa adds to Newmarket success

Hermosa and jockey Ryan Moore powered clear of the field in the final furlong

Hermosa swept to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas to compete a Classic double for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

The 5-2 favourite added to her recent Newmarket success with a four-length win over Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna at the Curragh.

Under Ryan Moore, the filly surged clear in the final furlong to give O'Brien his eighth victory in the race.

The win sealed a Group One double for O'Brien and Moore, who also steered Magical to the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Hermosa led by a length entering the closing stages but she easily held off the challenge from Frankie Dettori mount Pretty Pollyanna and then powered clear to win, with Foxtrot Liv finishing in third.

"The plan was changed to come here rather than go to the [French] Oaks, and then go from here to the Prix de Diane in three weeks. I'm so delighted that we did [change plan]," said O'Brien.

"She's a lovely mare and we felt that she progressed from Newmarket. I think she showed that today.

"She could go further and her sister [Hydrangea] got a mile and a half. We'll see how she gets on in France before thinking about that."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Hermosa looked a big talent when winning the Newmarket Guineas, but here looked even more, dripping with star quality as she bossed the entire race.

On the evidence of this she'll be a serious factor throughout 2019 - there's been talk of the French Oaks, staged over a mile and a quarter, next, and she could easily be better over the extra distance.

Racing for the first time this year, Dettori's mount, Pretty Pollyanna, put in an excellent performance in second, but the other two British challengers Qabala and East never got into it.